Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 June 2023, 18:40
The Ukrainian army is successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "We are continuing our defence, which we started on 24 February 2022. The defence operation includes all sorts of activities, including counteroffensive operations. This is why we are launching counteroffensive operations on some fronts.

The Bakhmut front, for example, remains at the epicentre of hostilities. We are advancing across a wide stretch of this front. We are seeing some success. We are capturing strategic heights. Enemy forces are on the defensive and are trying to maintain their positions."

Details: According to Maliar, Russia is claiming the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun because of the defeats the Russian army is suffering on the Bakhmut front.

Small-scale battles are continuing in the south of Ukraine, she added.

Updated: Maliar later added that Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces was carrying out offensive operations on the eastern front.

Quote: "Our forces have advanced in several areas over the course of the fighting:

  • About 200-1,600 metres [in and around the settlements of] Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Paraskoviivka
  • About 100 to 700 metres [in and around the settlements of] Ivanivske, Klishchiivka."

Background:

  • On Sunday, 4 June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence released a video hinting at the Ukrainian counteroffensive and noting that its start will not be officially announced.

