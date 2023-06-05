All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 June 2023, 18:40
Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

The Ukrainian army is successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "We are continuing our defence, which we started on 24 February 2022. The defence operation includes all sorts of activities, including counteroffensive operations. This is why we are launching counteroffensive operations on some fronts.

Advertisement:

The Bakhmut front, for example, remains at the epicentre of hostilities. We are advancing across a wide stretch of this front. We are seeing some success. We are capturing strategic heights. Enemy forces are on the defensive and are trying to maintain their positions."

Details: According to Maliar, Russia is claiming the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun because of the defeats the Russian army is suffering on the Bakhmut front.

Small-scale battles are continuing in the south of Ukraine, she added.

Updated: Maliar later added that Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces was carrying out offensive operations on the eastern front.

Quote: "Our forces have advanced in several areas over the course of the fighting:

  • About 200-1,600 metres [in and around the settlements of] Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Paraskoviivka
  • About 100 to 700 metres [in and around the settlements of] Ivanivske, Klishchiivka."

Background:

  • On Sunday, 4 June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence released a video hinting at the Ukrainian counteroffensive and noting that its start will not be officially announced.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: