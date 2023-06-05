Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kozatske in the oblast, killing a woman.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "A woman was killed as a result of Russian shelling of Kozatske. The Russian army once again attacked residential buildings in this settlement with targeted fire."

Details: The head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the occupiers also fired at the village of Kizomys with prohibited incendiary ammunition today.

Because of this, a fire broke out in an already sown field. Some of the crops were saved.

According to Prokudin, it was "hot" all day in the Tiahynka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. There was a strike at the boarding school for orphans.

