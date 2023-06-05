All Sections
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 June 2023, 22:25
Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kozatske in the oblast, killing a woman. 

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "A woman was killed as a result of Russian shelling of Kozatske. The Russian army once again attacked residential buildings in this settlement with targeted fire."

Details: The head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the occupiers also fired at the village of Kizomys with prohibited incendiary ammunition today.

Because of this, a fire broke out in an already sown field. Some of the crops were saved.

According to Prokudin, it was "hot" all day in the Tiahynka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. There was a strike at the boarding school for orphans.

