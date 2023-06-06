Air defence destroy over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has said that Ukrainian air defence systems have destroyed over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration, citing Popko

Quote: "Regardless of international humanitarian law, or their lack of gains, the Russians continue to attack peaceful Kyiv. At night again. An air-raid warning again.

Yet another large-scale missile attack, potentially by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

The launches were carried out as they usually are from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea."

Details: Preliminary information indicates that over 20 Russian air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around the capital by air defence personnel and assets.

Popko said that all the targets launched by the Russians were shot down, and no strikes were recorded.

The road surface, trolleybus connection powerlines were damaged, and shop windows were partially broken as a result of falling debris in the Desnianskyi district.

"Information about casualties has not been received yet. Data from the operational summary along with information regarding damage and casualties are being collected and confirmed," Popko added.

