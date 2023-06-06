All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroy over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 04:54
Air defence destroy over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO FROM DEFENCE UA WEBSITE

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has said that Ukrainian air defence systems have destroyed over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration, citing Popko

Quote: "Regardless of international humanitarian law, or their lack of gains, the Russians continue to attack peaceful Kyiv. At night again. An air-raid warning again.

Advertisement:

Yet another large-scale missile attack, potentially by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

The launches were carried out as they usually are from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea."

Details: Preliminary information indicates that over 20 Russian air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around the capital by air defence personnel and assets.

Popko said that all the targets launched by the Russians were shot down, and no strikes were recorded.

The road surface, trolleybus connection powerlines were damaged, and shop windows were partially broken as a result of falling debris in the Desnianskyi district.

"Information about casualties has not been received yet. Data from the operational summary along with information regarding damage and casualties are being collected and confirmed," Popko added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: