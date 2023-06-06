All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroy over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 04:54
Air defence destroy over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO FROM DEFENCE UA WEBSITE

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has said that Ukrainian air defence systems have destroyed over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration, citing Popko

Quote: "Regardless of international humanitarian law, or their lack of gains, the Russians continue to attack peaceful Kyiv. At night again. An air-raid warning again.

Yet another large-scale missile attack, potentially by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

The launches were carried out as they usually are from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea."

Details: Preliminary information indicates that over 20 Russian air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around the capital by air defence personnel and assets.

Popko said that all the targets launched by the Russians were shot down, and no strikes were recorded.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The road surface, trolleybus connection powerlines were damaged, and shop windows were partially broken as a result of falling debris in the Desnianskyi district.

"Information about casualties has not been received yet. Data from the operational summary along with information regarding damage and casualties are being collected and confirmed," Popko added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: