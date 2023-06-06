Ukraine's Security Service opens criminal case over blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened a criminal investigation into the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) under two articles of the Criminal Code: violation of the laws and customs of war and ecocide.

Details: The investigation has been launched under two articles of the Criminal Code: Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) and Article 441 (ecocide).

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SSU, said that Ukraine must bring both the Russian leadership and ordinary perpetrators to justice.

"By blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the Russian Federation has finally proved that it is a threat to the civilised world. After all, only a real terrorist state can organise a man-made and environmental catastrophe of this level. And it will definitely be held accountable for this, both on the battlefield and in international courts," he said.

Investigators from the Security Service, together with employees of the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s Office, are currently conducting priority investigative and procedural actions in Kherson Oblast.

Separately, the SSU and representatives of the Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources are establishing the detailed circumstances of Russia's blowing up of the dam.

Background:

As a result of the turbine hall being blown up from the inside by the Russian invaders, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has been completely destroyed and is beyond repair.

The Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and the Оblast Military Administration later confirmed this information.

The Kherson Оblast Military Administration reported that units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of Kherson Oblast have been put on alert to warn and evacuate civilians from potential flood zones on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

