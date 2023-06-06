All Sections
Mister Cider beverage kills 30 people in Russia

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:50
Mister Cider beverage kills 30 people in Russia
PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RBC

Thirty people have died in Russia from poisoning by Mister Cider beer in just two days.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RBC Russia

Details: Two people died of cider poisoning in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on 6 June, the oblast office of Rospotrebnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing – ed.] reported. A total of six cases of cider poisoning have been reported in the oblast.

Elvira Pinchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Udmurtia [Federal Subject of Russia], also reported that a young man had died in the region, and another woman was in a serious condition in hospital. Laboratory tests confirmed that both were poisoned by methanol.

There were 51 cases of poisoning from consuming alcoholic drinks in Russia’s Ulyanovsk Oblast. Eighteen people have died. As the local health ministry said, another seven people died in the country’s Samara Oblast.

Updated: Later, the Ulyanovsk Oblast authorities reported 20 people that had died.

This brings the total number of deaths from cider poisoning in Russia to 30.

