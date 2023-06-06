All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia also tries to damage other dams on Dnipro – Ukrainian military command

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 17:33

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam blown up by the Russians is not the only one where they have tried to cause damage.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy had tried to damage our dams on the Dnipro River in some way before, but their actions were in vain," the Joint Forces Commander stated.

Details: As Naiev suggests, one of these targets could have been the Kyiv HPP dam.

Advertisement:

"Regarding the Kyiv HPP, it is within the area of responsibility of the Kyiv defence forces and assets grouping, which reports to me. We have taken appropriate security measures: both to provide cover from air strikes and to prevent actions by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance forces," Naiev said.

He said that this set of measures has been fully implemented and is already in place.

Besides, all threats are analysed, and measures are taken to reduce and nullify possible hostile actions that may occur in the future, Naiev said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

One of the incidents at Kyiv HPP reportedly occurred at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. On 26 February 2022, Ukrainian air defence shot down a missile at night that was heading towards the Kyiv Reservoir dam in the city of Vyshhorod.

In this regard, the Ministry of Infrastructure stated that the destruction of the Kyiv dam could lead to the destruction of the Kaniv, Kremenchuk and other dams in the hydropower dam cascade and even an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: