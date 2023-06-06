Russia also tries to damage other dams on Dnipro – Ukrainian military command

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam blown up by the Russians is not the only one where they have tried to cause damage.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy had tried to damage our dams on the Dnipro River in some way before, but their actions were in vain," the Joint Forces Commander stated.

Details: As Naiev suggests, one of these targets could have been the Kyiv HPP dam.

"Regarding the Kyiv HPP, it is within the area of responsibility of the Kyiv defence forces and assets grouping, which reports to me. We have taken appropriate security measures: both to provide cover from air strikes and to prevent actions by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance forces," Naiev said.

He said that this set of measures has been fully implemented and is already in place.

Besides, all threats are analysed, and measures are taken to reduce and nullify possible hostile actions that may occur in the future, Naiev said.

Background:

One of the incidents at Kyiv HPP reportedly occurred at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. On 26 February 2022, Ukrainian air defence shot down a missile at night that was heading towards the Kyiv Reservoir dam in the city of Vyshhorod.

In this regard, the Ministry of Infrastructure stated that the destruction of the Kyiv dam could lead to the destruction of the Kaniv, Kremenchuk and other dams in the hydropower dam cascade and even an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

