National Guard reveals name of Zaporizhzhia Avenger, youngest Hero of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:34
photo: UKRAINIAN NATIONAL GUARD

The National Guard has officially revealed the name of the Zaporizhzhia Avenger, the Hero of Ukraine who shot down seven aircraft and a Russian missile using an Igla MANPADS – it’s Roman Holomba.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian National Guard

Quote: "A mural of the youngest Hero of Ukraine, a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, Roman Holomba, was unveiled in the centre of the capital on 6 June. He is also known as the Zaporizhzhia Avenger.

The artists say the mural is an opportunity to tell the true story of a real young man of 19, a conscript in the National Guard, who, in the early months of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, excelled in destroying enemy aircraft and missiles with an Igla MANPADS during battles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This warrior continues to defend our country."

Details: The mural depicts the Zaporizhzhia Avenger, who is threading downed Russian aircraft on a needle [Igla means "needle" in Russian – ed.]. The idea was initiated by the Charity Hub team, and Taras Topolia, frontman of the band Antytila, also joined in.

During the official opening of the mural, Topolia announced the launch of a UAH 3 million [roughly US$81,200] fundraising drive to buy attack and reconnaissance drones for the Offensive Guard brigades [the military formations, which are being built up for the Ukrainian counteroffensive].

A QR code has been placed on the mural, which can be used to donate money for drones.

Background: In July 2022, the press service of the National Guard confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that after destroying three aircraft, a soldier with the alias "Bandit" had been decorated with the highest state award, the Hero of Ukraine star.

The name of the National Guard member who is nicknamed the "Zaporizhzhia Avenger" has not been officially disclosed.

