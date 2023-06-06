All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Guard reveals name of Zaporizhzhia Avenger, youngest Hero of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:34
National Guard reveals name of Zaporizhzhia Avenger, youngest Hero of Ukraine
photo: UKRAINIAN NATIONAL GUARD

The National Guard has officially revealed the name of the Zaporizhzhia Avenger, the Hero of Ukraine who shot down seven aircraft and a Russian missile using an Igla MANPADS – it’s Roman Holomba.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian National Guard

Quote: "A mural of the youngest Hero of Ukraine, a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, Roman Holomba, was unveiled in the centre of the capital on 6 June. He is also known as the Zaporizhzhia Avenger.

Advertisement:

The artists say the mural is an opportunity to tell the true story of a real young man of 19, a conscript in the National Guard, who, in the early months of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, excelled in destroying enemy aircraft and missiles with an Igla MANPADS during battles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This warrior continues to defend our country."

Details: The mural depicts the Zaporizhzhia Avenger, who is threading downed Russian aircraft on a needle [Igla means "needle" in Russian – ed.]. The idea was initiated by the Charity Hub team, and Taras Topolia, frontman of the band Antytila, also joined in.

During the official opening of the mural, Topolia announced the launch of a UAH 3 million [roughly US$81,200] fundraising drive to buy attack and reconnaissance drones for the Offensive Guard brigades [the military formations, which are being built up for the Ukrainian counteroffensive].

A QR code has been placed on the mural, which can be used to donate money for drones.

Background: In July 2022, the press service of the National Guard confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that after destroying three aircraft, a soldier with the alias "Bandit" had been decorated with the highest state award, the Hero of Ukraine star.

The name of the National Guard member who is nicknamed the "Zaporizhzhia Avenger" has not been officially disclosed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: