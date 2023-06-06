All Sections
Ukraine and Czechia agree on joint repair of T-64 tanks

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:51

The Ukrainian state defence concern Ukroboronprom and the Czech arms company VOP CZ are to begin joint repairs of Ukrainian T-64 tanks, which will then be sent to the battlefield.

Source: press service of the Czech Defence Ministry

Quote: "The Novy Yichyn [Czech] Military Repair Plant will start repairing Ukrainian T-64 tanks shortly. For security reasons, the exact number of tanks that will undergo an overhaul in Czechia in the coming months cannot be disclosed, as the tanks will be sent directly to the battlefield.

The contract for the repair and modernisation of T-64 tanks for the Ukrainian army was signed by the state company based on a memorandum between the state company VOP CZ and the Ukrainian state concern Ukroboronprom dated February this year," the statement said.

"Czechia supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor. We provide military supplies, train Ukrainian soldiers, and now we are also helping to repair Ukrainian equipment. We offer our knowledge and skills in training and repair, and we gain invaluable combat experience from the Ukrainians," said Defence Minister Jana Černočová.

Details: VOP CZ employees will have repaired an undisclosed number of Soviet-made T-64s by the end of this year. "This is a great opportunity for VOP CZ to repair vehicles that will then go directly to the battlefield," said Marek Špok, the company's director.

He added that his company's employees had visited Ukroboronprom's plants in Ukraine in recent weeks to establish mutual cooperation.

Špok stated that the tanks have been in storage for decades and need to be completely overhauled, many parts replaced, and their combat effectiveness fully recovered.

Quote: "Generally speaking, the modernisation will be carried out under the technical supervision of experts from the Ukrainian side, with their direct participation. The tanks will be equipped with optical surveillance systems, improved communications, etc.," said Špok, adding that everything will take place under enhanced security measures.

"We are grateful to our Czech colleagues for their partnership and believe our cooperation has great prospects. The arrangements made with VOP CZ represent the implementation of the agreement on establishing a joint defence cluster with Czechia, which Ukroboronprom and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) signed at the end of last year.

Details: The cooperation encompasses the production of military equipment, increased production of ammunition of various calibres (both at existing facilities and new facilities set up at secure sites), the development of service units to maintain and repair anti-aircraft weapons, as well as cooperation in the field of high technology, in particular, the establishment of joint research centres," said Yurii Husiev, Director General of Ukroboronprom.

Background: The State Concern Ukroboronprom and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) under the Czech Ministry of Defence signed an agreement to establish a joint defence cluster.

