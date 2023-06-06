All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian medical students taken to Ukraine's occupied territories for "combat training"

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 19:05
Russian medical students taken to Ukraine's occupied territories for combat training
A Russian occupation soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Medical students from Russia are being taken to the occupied territories of Ukraine to undergo training with combat units.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russian forces are suffering shortages of medical staff on all fronts. As a result, the Russians have begun to deploy medical students from the Russian Federation in various frontline medical establishments.

For example, a group of Russian medical students have recently started a 20-day rotation in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where they will undergo medical training in combat units.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: