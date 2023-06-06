Russian medical students taken to Ukraine's occupied territories for "combat training"

Medical students from Russia are being taken to the occupied territories of Ukraine to undergo training with combat units.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russian forces are suffering shortages of medical staff on all fronts. As a result, the Russians have begun to deploy medical students from the Russian Federation in various frontline medical establishments.

For example, a group of Russian medical students have recently started a 20-day rotation in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where they will undergo medical training in combat units.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





