Over 30 combat clashes with occupiers over a day – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers engaged in more than 30 combat clashes on 6 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 June

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 35 missile attacks using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. All the missiles were destroyed by the air defence forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy also carried out 41 air strikes and fired 57 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and residential apartment buildings, private houses and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over 30 combat clashes took place over the last day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers carried out air strikes in the areas of Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Yeline, Kamiankam Prohres, Karpovychi, Kostobobriv, Tymonovychi, Medvedivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Obody, Yastrubyne, Popivka, Basivka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Myropilske, Velyka Pysarivka and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast, as well as Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Baranivka, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synelnykove, Tsehelne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Karaichne, Pechenihy, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk, Odradne and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire over the past day.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Kreminna and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as Berestove in Donetsk Oblast, over the past day. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Dibrova, Novosadove, Spirne, Vesele, Hryhorivka and Ivanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders conducted offensive actions towards Klishchiivka but were unsuccessful. They launched an airstrike in the area of Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The vicinity of Vasiukivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. They shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all 13 Russian attacks near the town of Marinka, whereas the Russians conducted airstrikes on Marinka. They also fired artillery at the settlements of Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavkenka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They fired on Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They launched an airstrike on Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The invaders fired artillery at the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Kherson, Odradokamianka and Anronivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 17 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 bomber jet and four reconnaissance UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 9 command posts, 4 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 3 ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft missile system, 14 artillery units at their firing positions and 18 other important targets used by the Russians.

