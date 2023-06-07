All Sections
Construction of a new hydroelectric power plant may cost one billion dollars

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:49

After the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the construction of a new one may cost about one billion dollars.

Source: Press service for the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Quote: "The cost of building a new hydroelectric power plant may amount to about $1 billion, as it is not only about installing new hydro units, but about restoring the integrity of a huge dam," Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.

Details: She added that it will take at least five years to restore the dam alone, and the cumulative effect of the humanitarian and environmental aftermath of the blowing up will only grow.

According to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Environment and the State environmental inspectorate of Ukraine, damage to water resources has been caused to the tune of 2 billion hryvnias [about $54 million], and this amount will only grow.

Background: The government will allocate 1.5 billion hryvnias [about $40 million] for the construction of new water mains to provide water to the cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

