Ukraine is ready for counteroffensive, but the fight will be lengthy – Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military, has stated that the fighting in Ukraine has recently stepped up.

Source: Milley in an interview with Associated Press, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There’s activity throughout Russian-occupied Ukraine and fighting has picked up a bit," Milley stressed.

Details: He said that the US assessed the Ukrainian military to be well-prepared "for whatever they do — they choose to fight in the offensive fight or in the defense".

Milley added that the fighting will be challenging and will last for a long time.

Quote: "There will be days you see a lot of activity and there will be days you may see very little activity. There will be offensive actions and defense actions. So this will be a back-and-forth fight for a considerable length of time," he said

Details: Milley stressed that the training and weapons provided by the Western allies had prepared the Ukrainian military well for the counteroffensive.

"So I think they’re prepared for what they think they need to do, no matter what type of operation they run," he pointed out.

Background:

Earlier, Milley said that Ukraine was "very well prepared" for the counteroffensive, but that it was "too early to tell what outcomes are going to happen".

The United States reportedly believes that it and its allies have sufficiently provided Ukraine with military assistance for a counteroffensive.

In mid-May, the media reported that Ukrainian troops had begun "formation" operations ahead of a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces.

