Ukraine is ready for counteroffensive, but the fight will be lengthy – Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

European PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 11:16

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military, has stated that the fighting in Ukraine has recently stepped up.

Source: Milley in an interview with Associated Press, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There’s activity throughout Russian-occupied Ukraine and fighting has picked up a bit," Milley stressed.

Details: He said that the US assessed the Ukrainian military to be well-prepared "for whatever they do — they choose to fight in the offensive fight or in the defense".

Milley added that the fighting will be challenging and will last for a long time.

Quote: "There will be days you see a lot of activity and there will be days you may see very little activity. There will be offensive actions and defense actions. So this will be a back-and-forth fight for a considerable length of time," he said

Details: Milley stressed that the training and weapons provided by the Western allies had prepared the Ukrainian military well for the counteroffensive.

"So I think they’re prepared for what they think they need to do, no matter what type of operation they run," he pointed out.

Background:

