In one day, water level in Kakhovka reservoir decreased by 2.5 metres

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:18

On Wednesday, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decrease. It decreased by almost 2.5 metres in one day.

Source: The press service of Ukrhydroenergo.

Details: As of 10:00 on Wednesday, the reservoir level in the Nikopol area is at the 14.41 metre mark.

The spillway dam and the earthen insert between the station building and the lock continue deteriorating.

No emergencies were recorded during the night. The intensity of flooding is decreasing, but due to the significant destruction of the dam, water will continue to arrive, Ukrhydroenergo notes.

As a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians, 1,852 houses were flooded on the right bank of Kherson Oblast. A total of 1,457 people were evacuated.

Now, almost 800 people and more than 170 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service are being involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Background:

Dangerous substances from the bottom of the Kakhovka reservoir and fish kills, which will begin in a few days, can make water unusable in areas flooded as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam by Russians.

According to forecasts of Ukrhydroenergo, the peak of water spillage from the Kakhovka reservoir should occur today, 7 June, and in two to four days, the Kakhovka reservoir will disappear.

