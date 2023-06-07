Russian Defence Ministry recognizes detonation of ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast but says it was saboteurs

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has recognised the detonation of an ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast, which the authorities claimed was damaged by Russian shelling on 5 June. However, it blames "Ukrainian saboteurs".

Quote: "On 5 June, around 21:00 Moscow time, in the area of Masiutivka, Kharkiv Oblast, a Ukrainian subversive and intelligence group blew up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline."

Details: According to the Russians, due to the damage done to the ammonia pipeline, there are victims who have been provided with the necessary medical assistance.

"Currently, ammonia remains are being drained from Ukrainian territory through the damaged sections of the pipeline. There are no injured Russian servicemen," the Ministry of Defence says.

On 5 June, Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian occupiers damaged an ammonia pipeline during an artillery attack. According to him, as a result of Russian strikes, the pipeline lost pressure.

