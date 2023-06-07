All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian MPs organised first meeting of Tsikhanouskaya and Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment

European PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 20:19
Ukrainian MPs organised first meeting of Tsikhanouskaya and Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment
Photo: Facebook of Bohdan Yaremenko

The parliamentary group For a Democratic Belarus!, which consists of members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament), has organised a public conversation between Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the united opposition of Belarus, and the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, which is fighting within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Bohdan Yaremenko, Ukrainian MP and a member of the group

Details: Yaremenko provided no details of the discussion but stressed that the first public conversation between Tsikhanouskaya and the members of the Kalinoŭski Regiment indeed took place.

Advertisement:

The members of the regiment only commented briefly that they had informed Tsikhanouskaya about their position: "Belarus can only be liberated by force!" Tsikhanouskaya had not reported the conversation at the time this comment was published.

Ukraine has not severed diplomatic ties with Belarus, which is currently being illegally headed by Alexander Lukashenko, a self-proclaimed president. Herewith, Ukraine does not recognise Tsikhanouskaya as a legitimate representative of Belarus either.

At the same time, the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, which is comprised of Belarusians, has been a part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since March 2022.

Last year, Tsikhanouskaya announced the creation of a "collective executive body", United Transitional Cabinet, and suggested Zelenskyy establish diplomatic relations with it. So far, Kyiv has not officially responded to this proposition.

More on dilemma of Ukraine’s relations with Belarus:

Verkhovna Rada Wants to Recognise Belarus as an Occupied Country

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: