Ukrainian MPs organised first meeting of Tsikhanouskaya and Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment

European PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 20:19
Photo: Facebook of Bohdan Yaremenko

The parliamentary group For a Democratic Belarus!, which consists of members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament), has organised a public conversation between Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the united opposition of Belarus, and the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, which is fighting within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Bohdan Yaremenko, Ukrainian MP and a member of the group

Details: Yaremenko provided no details of the discussion but stressed that the first public conversation between Tsikhanouskaya and the members of the Kalinoŭski Regiment indeed took place.

The members of the regiment only commented briefly that they had informed Tsikhanouskaya about their position: "Belarus can only be liberated by force!" Tsikhanouskaya had not reported the conversation at the time this comment was published.

Ukraine has not severed diplomatic ties with Belarus, which is currently being illegally headed by Alexander Lukashenko, a self-proclaimed president. Herewith, Ukraine does not recognise Tsikhanouskaya as a legitimate representative of Belarus either.

At the same time, the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, which is comprised of Belarusians, has been a part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since March 2022.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Last year, Tsikhanouskaya announced the creation of a "collective executive body", United Transitional Cabinet, and suggested Zelenskyy establish diplomatic relations with it. So far, Kyiv has not officially responded to this proposition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



