All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It will take at least 5 years to build new hydroelectric power plant

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 01:39
It will take at least 5 years to build new hydroelectric power plant

It will take at least five years to build a new hydroelectric power plant on the site of the destroyed Kakhovka HPP.

Source: Ihor Syrota, Director General at Ukrhydroenergo, quoted by Kakhovka HPP | Shtab Info

Quote: "The Kakhovka HPP cannot be rebuilt. After the liberation [of the occupied territories], we will have to build a new plant.

It will take at least five years to build a new plant – if work goes on round the clock. It will require at least $1 billion.

Advertisement:

We don't know the full extent of the damage yet: not only the plant, but also the railway crossings, water and gas supply have been damaged. This is a complex hydroelectric facility that will take time to rebuild. We are currently developing a project for the [new] station's location."

Details: According to Syrota, project decisions are currently being made to provide water for the population, agriculture and industry.

Syrota has noted that water will be accumulated in the upper reservoirs to fill the Kakhovka reservoir as soon as possible after liberation.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

  • On 6 June 2023, at about 02:30, the Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Reservoir.
  • Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.
  • The police stated that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson, namely the Korabelny district.
  • Power supply was cut off in the Korabelny district in Kherson due to flooding caused by the occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: