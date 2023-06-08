All Sections
It will take at least 5 years to build new hydroelectric power plant

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 01:39
It will take at least 5 years to build new hydroelectric power plant

It will take at least five years to build a new hydroelectric power plant on the site of the destroyed Kakhovka HPP.

Source: Ihor Syrota, Director General at Ukrhydroenergo, quoted by Kakhovka HPP | Shtab Info

Quote: "The Kakhovka HPP cannot be rebuilt. After the liberation [of the occupied territories], we will have to build a new plant.

It will take at least five years to build a new plant – if work goes on round the clock. It will require at least $1 billion.

We don't know the full extent of the damage yet: not only the plant, but also the railway crossings, water and gas supply have been damaged. This is a complex hydroelectric facility that will take time to rebuild. We are currently developing a project for the [new] station's location."

Details: According to Syrota, project decisions are currently being made to provide water for the population, agriculture and industry.

Syrota has noted that water will be accumulated in the upper reservoirs to fill the Kakhovka reservoir as soon as possible after liberation.

Background:

  • On 6 June 2023, at about 02:30, the Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Reservoir.
  • Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.
  • The police stated that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson, namely the Korabelny district.
  • Power supply was cut off in the Korabelny district in Kherson due to flooding caused by the occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

