Kherson is flooding: microdistrict cut off for safety reasons

The power supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to the flooding that happened as a result of Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Korabel microdistrict in Kherson has been cut off, and in a few hours the gas supply will also be cut off for safety reasons."

Відео з мікрорайону Корабел у Херсоні станом на ранок 6 червня. Затоплені приватні будинки, гаражі, вода прибуває. Відео Суспільного pic.twitter.com/yQkkQaI4Ac Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 6, 2023

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!