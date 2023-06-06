All Sections
Kherson is flooding: microdistrict cut off for safety reasons

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 08:13
FLOODED HOUSES IN KHERSON. SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO OF SUSPILNE

The power supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to the flooding that happened as a result of Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Korabel microdistrict in Kherson has been cut off, and in a few hours the gas supply will also be cut off for safety reasons."

Background:

