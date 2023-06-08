All Sections
State Investigation Bureau detains former Ukrainian MP who cooperated with Russian military-industrial complex

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 8 June 2023, 14:36

The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine detained the owners and top-managers of the concern that supplied the Russian military-industrial complex even after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion. The organiser of the scheme, a former Ukrainian MP and a member of the Partiia Rehioniv faction (Party of Regions), has also been arrested.

Source: press service of the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine

 

Quote: "Since 24 February 2022, the suspects have been supplied Russian with components worth over 160 million hryvnias [about US$4.3 million – ed.]," the report reads.

The activity of the concern itself was blocked in November 2022.

According to the investigation, the criminal organisation consisted of at least 14 people, including close family of the former MP, leadership of the industrial-innovative group of companies, and Russian citizens.

Background:

  • The State Investigation Bureau blocked the operation of the Ukrainian concern which continued to supply the Russian military-industrial complex even after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The property worth over 1 billion hryvnias [$27 million – ed.] has been arrested.
  • Law enforcement established that the industrial-innovative group of companies, which belongs to the family of the former MP, was supplying the state enterprises of Russia with effective and energy-saving equipment, needed for stable operation of oil and gas, mountain, metallurgical, chemical, coal and transport enterprises.
  • Among them were the structures of the defence-industrial complex of the aggressor state.
  • The concern was a runner-up in supplying the Russian companies, exporting 95% of products made in Ukraine.
  • After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the owners continued to cooperate with the aggressor, establishing the supply via foreign branches and Russian companies. These companies were commissioning the Ukrainian manufacturer allegedly for the needs of a third party from a mediator country.

