All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Millions of tonnes of crops might be lost to flooding in south of Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 8 June 2023, 17:15

Several millions of tonnes of Ukrainian crops might be lost as a result of the flooding caused by Russian forces blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP); 100,000 tonnes of crops have already been lost on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

Details: Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, has said that the soil in flooded areas has to undergo agrarian and ecological evaluation after the flood water recedes. It is likely that in most cases, measures will have to be taken to restore the soil.

Advertisement:

According to Vysotskyi, two types of crops were grown in those areas: vegetables and gourds, and grains and oilseeds (soybeans, corn, sunflower, and wheat).

"Growing vegetables is impossible without an irrigation water supply. An extensive model will be used to grow grain and oilseeds, and the yields will be low," he added.

Vysotskyi stressed that it is still difficult to determine the losses that areas of Kherson Oblast located on the left bank of the Dnipro River have suffered or will suffer [the left bank is occupied by Russian forces - ed.]. The officials know that up to several hundred thousand tonnes of grain were stored in those areas. Over 100,000 tonnes of crops have been lost on Dnipro’s right bank.

The biggest threat to international food security is the impossibility of growing millions tonnes of grains and oilseeds without irrigation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: