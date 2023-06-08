All Sections
Ukrainian troops conclude training on CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in Sweden

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 20:27
Ukrainian troops conclude training on CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in Sweden
Photo by Swedish Armed Forces

Ukrainian soldiers have undergone training on CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in Sweden and will now come home. 

Source: Ministry of Defence of Sweden on Twitter, reports European Pravda 

Quote: "Throughout spring, Sweden’s Armed Forces have instructed Ukrainian troops on using CV90. They have already come back [to Ukraine - ed.] to protect their country," says the announcement. 

In February, Sweden approved the transfer of 50 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers underwent training in undisclosed locations in Sweden. 

On 18 May, the media reported that a Ukrainian brigade of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers was trained in Sweden and equipped with modern Western technology, including Leopard 2 tanks, CV-90 combat vehicles, and Archer artillery systems. This training is said to make the brigade one of the most capable units that will participate in future counteroffensive actions.

