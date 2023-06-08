All Sections
Woman killed by airstrike in Kherson Oblast, another person injured

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 8 June 2023, 20:49
Woman killed by airstrike in Kherson Oblast, another person injured

As a result of another airstrike delivered by the Russian forces on the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, one woman was killed as she was trapped under her collapsed house, and one man was injured. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the investigators, on 8 June 2023, around 15:30, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the Beryslav district. 

As a result of the attack, a woman died under the rubble of a house. Another local resident was injured. 

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the settlement with guided aerial bombs. 

 

Under the procedural supervision of the Beryslav District Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has begun on the violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

