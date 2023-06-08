All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 21:36
Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

The decrease in the capacity of hydroelectric power plants due to the need to reduce the volume of water discharged into the Kakhovka Reservoir, the lowest in the Dnipro cascade, will be compensated by an increase in the thermal generation capacity.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of DTEK [leading Ukrainian energy company – ed.], on air of Priamyi TV channel

Quote: "The entire system will now be adapted in order, on the one hand, to reduce the volume of water discharged into the Kakhovka Reservoir and, on the other hand, to ensure the sufficiency of balancing capacities at the expense of the thermal power plants. 

Due to the fact that hydroelectric power plants are producing somewhat less now, our plants, on the contrary, provide additional generation to the system so that consumers do not have outages."

Advertisement:

Details: Sakharuk noted that the work of thermal power plants, which, along with HPPs, perform a balancing function in the energy system, will be very important, especially during peak loads.

He drew attention to Ukrenergo’s request to reduce consumption during peaks to facilitate the balancing of the energy system.

In general, according to him, the system is balanced, there are no balance restrictions, and electricity imports are coming in small volumes.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "Most of the outages are in the contact line and border areas. The most difficult situation is in Donetsk Oblast, where 10,000-20,000 consumers are cut off every day due to shelling."

Details: Saharuk clarified that these are local outages unrelated to power shortages.

Hydropower plants, after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, are reducing production capacity to limit the flow of water into the Kakhovka Reservoir to reduce flooding.

According to Ukrenergo, in general, electricity production is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, but the situation in the power system remains difficult, and in the evening, due to the limited number of power units in operation, there may be a power deficit.

Therefore, Ukrenergo once again called on consumers to transfer the use of powerful equipment from the evening hours to other periods of the day to reduce the load on the power system and facilitate balancing.

On 7 June, from 20:00 to 23:00, the energy system of Ukraine received emergency assistance from the power system of Romania due to insufficient total capacity to cover the evening peak of consumption.

Energoatom stated on 7 June that it would try to reduce repairs to NPP units, which currently include four of the nine units available in Ukraine, to increase electricity production in connection with a possible decrease in HPP production due to the need to accumulate water in reservoirs located above Kakhovka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: