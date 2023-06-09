All Sections
Zelenskyy says it may be Russia that will be left devastated after Putin, but not Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 9 June 2023, 01:14
Zelenskyy says it may be Russia that will be left devastated after Putin, but not Ukraine
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY RECORDS AN ADDRESS ON THE TRAIN, PHOTO FROM PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ukraine is rescuing people from the flooded territories of Kherson Oblast, planning to restore and rebuild it as much as possible in the future, but it needs the world's help in this and seeks to punish the Russian "savages" who blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address on 8 June

Details: Zelenskyy noted that state and local authorities are working to save as many people as possible from flooded areas. Evacuation is ongoing.

"Wherever we can get people out of the flood zone, we do so," the president said and repeated his call that the International Red Cross should help Ukrainian people in the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

The president emphasised that Russian terrorists are continuing to attack Kherson and the flooded oblast’s hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.), even evacuation points.

Quote: "The occupiers have completely abandoned people on the left bank of Kherson Oblast to their fate. The catastrophe has been expanding there for two days now. And this is also an absolutely conscious choice of the Russian leadership. 

There is no one left in the world today who does not see that Russia is ruled by savages. Savages who themselves are the biggest disaster on the planet today.

Together with our partners, we must do everything for the world to prove that it can cope with such disasters, with such terrorists."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Ukrainian authorities have a solution and an understanding of the algorithm of actions for providing drinking water to the affected cities and hromadas.

"We have solutions, resources and funds. We will do everything to provide people with drinking water despite this disaster. There may be inconveniences, but we will do everything." he said.

On Thursday, 8 June, the President held a meeting on water supply and people's safety in the cities and hromadas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets, Nikopol, Pokrova and others.

Quote: "The situation with infrastructure and environmental damage. The damage caused by the Russian act of terrorism is very significant, this is clear to everyone. 

But it should also be clear that there are no alternatives other than maximum recovery and maximum reconstruction. It may be Russia that will be left devastated after Putin, but not Ukraine."

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. That led to the flooding of the left and right banks of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, to the draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir, to human and animal casualties, and to the loss of cultural heritage.

