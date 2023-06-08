Zelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting in Kryvyi Rih to consider the problem of water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details: The meeting’s attendees discussed the implementation of projects involving main water pipelines to replace those that were supplied from the Kakhovka reservoir, in order to provide water to residents of the oblast.

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on how the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has led to problems with the provision of drinking water to residents of the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets, Pokrov and Nikopol. In particular, the water utilities in Pokrov and Marhanets have ceased operations.

Water is now being supplied to these cities by rail and road.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, reported on projects involving the construction of water pipelines running from Karachunivka Reservoir-Kryvyi Rih-Southern Reservoir, Marhanets-Nikopol and Khortytsia-Tomakivka.

Kubrakov said the implementation of these projects will provide safe drinking water to people in the affected areas.

In addition, it is planned to expand the well network in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and to rebuild existing water pipelines.

Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Hennadyi Borovyk, Mayor of Marhanets, Oleksandr Sayuk, Mayor of Nikopol, and Oleksandr Shapoval, Mayor of Pokrov, also spoke at the meeting.

President Zelenskyy instructed that work should be done to source additional equipment for transporting water to towns and villages.

