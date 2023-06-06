Water flows in wide stream: video from Kakhovka HPP destroyed by Russians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and SPRAVDI, the Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security at the Ministry of Culture, have published a video of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) blown up by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SPRAVDI and Energoatom on Telegram

Details: The video shows that the dam and the turbine hall of the HPP have been completely destroyed. The water is moving very fast in a wide stream.

Відео з підірваної росіянами Каховської ГЕС. Відео з Telegram Spravdi pic.twitter.com/4HRlRLO3vR Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 6, 2023

Quote from Zelenskyy: "By destroying the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam, the Russian invaders are only confirming for the whole world that they must be driven out of every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single metre should be left to them, because they use every metre for terror. Only Ukraine's victory will return security. And this victory will come. The invaders will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else."

Details: Zelenskyy has called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

Quote from Energoatom: "As a result of the explosion, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, which is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the plant to receive power for the ZNPP’s turbine condensers and safety systems. Now the station's cooling pond is full: the water level is 16.6 metres as of 08:00, which is enough for the station's needs."

Details: It was reported that the situation at the ZNPP is under control as of now, and Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

According to Produkin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvovo, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydnistrovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

The electricity supply was cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.

