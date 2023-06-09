No country discussing such intentions – Estonian PM on deploying troops in Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said that NATO countries are not discussing sending their military to Ukraine.

Source: ERR, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "All countries are providing some kind of assistance to Ukraine. But not a single country has declared its desire to intervene in this war, to send its military to it, and I have not heard of such plans."

Background: Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former NATO Secretary General, believes that individual NATO members may agree to the sending of their troops into Ukrainian territory within the discussion on future security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Rasmussen, if NATO cannot decide on steps regarding Ukraine's membership or its security guarantees at the summit in Vilnius, "there is a clear possibility that some countries might take action individually".

In response to this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that NATO countries would not send any troops into Ukraine until the Russian-Ukrainian war is over.

