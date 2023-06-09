All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No country discussing such intentions – Estonian PM on deploying troops in Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 9 June 2023, 08:05

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said that NATO countries are not discussing sending their military to Ukraine.

Source: ERR, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "All countries are providing some kind of assistance to Ukraine. But not a single country has declared its desire to intervene in this war, to send its military to it, and I have not heard of such plans."

Advertisement:

Background: Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former NATO Secretary General, believes that individual NATO members may agree to the sending of their troops into Ukrainian territory within the discussion on future security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Rasmussen, if NATO cannot decide on steps regarding Ukraine's membership or its security guarantees at the summit in Vilnius, "there is a clear possibility that some countries might take action individually". 

In response to this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that NATO countries would not send any troops into Ukraine until the Russian-Ukrainian war is over.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: