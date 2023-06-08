All Sections
Some Alliance members may agree to send troops to Ukraine – Former NATO Secretary General

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 01:10
Some Alliance members may agree to send troops to Ukraine – Former NATO Secretary General
ANDERS FOGH RASMUSSEN. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former NATO Secretary General, believes that individual NATO members may agree to the sending of their troops into Ukrainian territory within the discussion on future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Rasmussen, if NATO cannot decide on steps regarding Ukraine's membership or its security guarantees at the summit in Vilnius, "there is a clear possibility that some countries individually might take action".

Quote: "We know that Poland is very engaged in providing concrete assistance to Ukraine. And I wouldn’t exclude the possibility that Poland would engage even stronger in this context on a national basis and be followed by the Baltic states, maybe including the possibility of troops on the ground," Rasmussen said.

According to the former NATO Secretary General, "the Poles would seriously consider going in and assemble a coalition of the willing if Ukraine doesn’t get anything in Vilnius," and it would be legal enough for Ukraine to request such military assistance.

It is worth noting that Rasmussen is one of the developers of the security guarantee project for Ukraine, known as the Kyiv Security Compact.

Official representatives of the Alliance and Western countries have repeatedly categorically rejected the possibility of sending their own troops into Ukraine, claiming that this would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that security guarantees for Ukraine ahead of its NATO accession should be enshrined in writing, and considers the NATO summit in Vilnius to be a "good platform" for reaching such agreements.

