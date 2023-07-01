All Sections
Spain to allocate €55 million for schools and support for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 1 July 2023, 14:55

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during his speech to the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament], announced a €55 million aid package for Ukraine, with the bulk of the funds to be allocated through the World Bank.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Today [1 July 2023], my country, Spain, has decided to allocate an additional €55 million, including €51 million through the World Bank, to finance small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine," Sanchez said.

Details: He said another €4 million will be allocated through the UN Development Programme to create schools with green and sustainable energy systems in Ukraine.

He stressed that Ukraine’s recovery will take time and investment, and Spain supports Ukraine in this process. Sánchez noted that Spanish companies have know-how in certain areas, such as the railway, which will be useful.

Previously: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is on a visit to Kyiv, reportedly delivered a speech during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

