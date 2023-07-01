Spanish Prime Minister delivers speech in Ukrainian Parliament

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is on a visit to Kyiv, has delivered a speech during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament].

Source: European Pravda

Details: Sánchez's speech was not broadcast live for security reasons, and the full video is unavailable. Pedro Sanchez posted a fragment of his speech on Twitter.

Quote: "I came here today to tell you that Europe is open to those who make the choice. The European Union was built to prevent new wars, we choose to get together to be united in diversity, and that made us stronger. Europe is with you. And you are one with Europe… Glory to Ukraine!"

Advertisement:

Ucrania va a ganar la guerra porque ya ha ganado la batalla de las ideas al elegir a Europa.



La UE se levantó para evitar guerras. Decidimos unirnos en nuestra diversidad, y eso nos hizo más fuertes.



Europa está con vosotros. pic.twitter.com/6r370BcjlU — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 1, 2023

Details: Meanwhile, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, posted joint photos from the parliament, noting that Pedro Sánchez's visit on this day was symbolic.

Символічно, що у перший день головування Іспанії у @EUCouncil Премʼєр-міністр @sanchezcastejon із візитом в українській столиці! 🇺🇦🇪🇸



Вдячний Іспанії за підтримку європейських прагнень України.



Працюємо задля наближення початку переговорів про вступ 🇺🇦 до 🇪🇺. pic.twitter.com/TShGnlmxxX — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) July 1, 2023

Background:

Pedro Sánchez arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 1 July, the day of the start of Spain's presidency of the EU Council.

Unlike most visits of top foreign guests, which are kept secret until the last minute, Sánchez's visit was known in advance, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced it during his online speech at a meeting of the European Council.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said earlier that the priority of the Spanish presidency of the European Union would be to "preserve the unity of Europe in the face of Russian aggression" in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!