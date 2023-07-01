All Sections
Head of the State Border Service checked Kharkiv Oblast areas bordering Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 15:48
Head of the State Border Service checked Kharkiv Oblast areas bordering Russia
The head of the State Border Service, Serhii Deineko, inspected the positions on the areas of Kharkiv Oblast bordering Russia.

Source: State Border Service 

Details: It is noted that he checked the state borderline’s cover and defence capabilities, heard reports of unit leaders and talked to fighters.

Deineko noted that this front remains difficult and important.

Advertisement: