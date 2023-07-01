Head of the State Border Service checked Kharkiv Oblast areas bordering Russia
Saturday, 1 July 2023, 15:48
The head of the State Border Service, Serhii Deineko, inspected the positions on the areas of Kharkiv Oblast bordering Russia.
Source: State Border Service
Details: It is noted that he checked the state borderline’s cover and defence capabilities, heard reports of unit leaders and talked to fighters.
Advertisement:
Deineko noted that this front remains difficult and important.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!