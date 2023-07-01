Zelenskyy called for sanctions against Rosatom in the 12th EU package

In connection with the threat of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the EU to work on the next package of sanctions and introduce restrictions against the Russian Rosatom company.

Details: Zelenskyy warned about the preparation by the Russian occupiers of a potential disaster scenario at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to him, in this regard, world leaders need to put pressure on Russia to prevent radiation incidents at the ZNPP.

Quote: "It is already necessary to start work on the 12th package of sanctions; Pedro [Sánchez] and I started talking about these sanctions today. Ukraine does not understand why sanctions have not yet been introduced against Rosatom and its leadership when representatives of this company continue to occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and put our general security at risk," Zelenskyy said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, warns that the risk of Russia committing a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under the control of its occupying forces, endangers the entire OSCE area.

On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, according to intelligence, Russia is probably preparing to carry out a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Later, Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupiers had approved a plan of mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Considering this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to react to the preparation of the terrorist attack, in particular, to recognize Russia as a terrorist state and to introduce sanctions against the Russian nuclear programme.

