All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant

On Thursday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to react to information from Ukrainian intelligence about the possible preparation of a terrorist attack by Russia at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry statement, as European Pravda reports

Details: The ministry emphasised that by occupying the ZNPP, Russia grossly violates international law and norms and standards of nuclear safety, including the seven fundamental principles of the IAEA regarding nuclear safety and security.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia, as a terrorist state, has violated all the key principles of international law on nuclear security and the vast majority of its own contractual obligations, but so far has not felt the just consequences for its crimes," the ministry added.

Details: There, they called on the international community, in particular the G7 and the EU, to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular to introduce strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and the military-industrial complex.

Quote: "We insist on the need to recognise Russia as a terrorist state and to ensure the inevitability of political, economic and legal consequences for all crimes and illegal actions committed by it," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.

Background: On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Before that, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, supposes that the threat of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is real since the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: