All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant

On Thursday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to react to information from Ukrainian intelligence about the possible preparation of a terrorist attack by Russia at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry statement, as European Pravda reports

Details: The ministry emphasised that by occupying the ZNPP, Russia grossly violates international law and norms and standards of nuclear safety, including the seven fundamental principles of the IAEA regarding nuclear safety and security.

Quote: "Russia, as a terrorist state, has violated all the key principles of international law on nuclear security and the vast majority of its own contractual obligations, but so far has not felt the just consequences for its crimes," the ministry added.

Advertisement:

Details: There, they called on the international community, in particular the G7 and the EU, to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular to introduce strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and the military-industrial complex.

Quote: "We insist on the need to recognise Russia as a terrorist state and to ensure the inevitability of political, economic and legal consequences for all crimes and illegal actions committed by it," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.

Background: On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Before that, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, supposes that the threat of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is real since the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: