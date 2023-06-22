Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant

On Thursday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to react to information from Ukrainian intelligence about the possible preparation of a terrorist attack by Russia at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry statement, as European Pravda reports

Details: The ministry emphasised that by occupying the ZNPP, Russia grossly violates international law and norms and standards of nuclear safety, including the seven fundamental principles of the IAEA regarding nuclear safety and security.

Quote: "Russia, as a terrorist state, has violated all the key principles of international law on nuclear security and the vast majority of its own contractual obligations, but so far has not felt the just consequences for its crimes," the ministry added.

Details: There, they called on the international community, in particular the G7 and the EU, to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular to introduce strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and the military-industrial complex.

Quote: "We insist on the need to recognise Russia as a terrorist state and to ensure the inevitability of political, economic and legal consequences for all crimes and illegal actions committed by it," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.

Background: On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Before that, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, supposes that the threat of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is real since the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.

