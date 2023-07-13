Ukrainian defenders kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 08:39
Ukrainian defence forces have killed 510 invaders, and destroyed 9 armoured combat vehicles and 23 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 13 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 236,040 (+510) military personnel;
- 4,092 (+2) tanks;
- 7,999 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,425 (+23) artillery systems;
- 678 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 421 (+6) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 310 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,752 (+26) tactical UAVs;
- 1,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 6,995 (+17) vehicles and tankers;
- 652 (+5) special vehicles.
The information is being confirmed.
