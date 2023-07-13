All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 July 2023, 08:39
Ukrainian defenders kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day
Ukrainian defence forces have killed 510 invaders, and destroyed 9 armoured combat vehicles and 23 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 13 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 236,040 (+510) military personnel;
  • 4,092 (+2) tanks;
  • 7,999 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 4,425 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 678 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 421 (+6) air defence systems;
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 310 (+0) helicopters;
  • 3,752 (+26) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 6,995 (+17) vehicles and tankers;
  • 652 (+5) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement: