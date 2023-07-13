Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 20, including 8 children

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 12 July has risen to 20, including 8 children.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: As of 8:00 on 13 July, the regional centre for emergency medical care and disaster medicine reported that 20 people were injured, including 8 children.

There are 15 adults and 7 children under medical supervision. There is no threat to their lives. The rest are undergoing outpatient treatment.

Background: On 12 July, the Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene to help people.

