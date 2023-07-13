All Sections
NATO summit promises €1.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 20:13

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that during this week's North Atlantic Alliance summit in Vilnius, foreign partners pledged more than €1.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Reznikov: "Ukraine will receive over €1.5 billion in military aid from its international partners."

Details: Reznikov has tweeted that the meetings in Vilnius were very productive.

The minister has mentioned seven countries that have offered military aid packages. 

In particular, Reznikov mentioned Germany with a new aid package worth €700 million, which includes 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder 1A3 armoured vehicles, two Patriot air defence systems, five Bergepanzer 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition.

Reznikov has also listed Australia, Norway, the UK, France, the Netherlands and Canada.

Background: NATO leaders said at the summit that Ukraine should be able to join the Alliance in the future. They did not extend an immediate invitation but assured Ukraine of their unwavering support as well as new promises of military assistance.

In addition, in Vilnius, the so-called security guarantees were announced – a multilateral agreement that should "legitimise" military assistance to Ukraine from partners.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

