Pentagon confirms delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine

The United States has already delivered cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Source: Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, Director of Operations of the US Joint Staff, at a briefing on Thursday, reported by AP

Details: The US military official confirmed that Ukraine has received the cluster munitions promised by the US, but provided no further details.

"Cluster munitions have indeed been delivered to Ukraine at this point," Sims said, without specifying whether Ukrainian troops have used them yet.

Background: Earlier, the United States announced new military aid to support the Ukrainian army, including cluster munitions.

Washington's announcement drew criticism from NGOs and caused concern among several European countries and Canada, since cluster munitions are considered to present a greater danger to civilians and there is a convention that requires its signatories to refrain from their use and storage.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said on Friday that Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from the United States.

