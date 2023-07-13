All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine receives cluster munitions from USA – Ukrainian General

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 14:35
Ukraine receives cluster munitions from USA – Ukrainian General
Cluster munitions. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, confirmed that Ukraine received cluster munitions from the USA.

Source: Tarnavskyi in an interview with CNN

Quote: "We just got them [cluster munitions – UP], we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield – CNN].

The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up that part of the terrain where it is possible to use this."

Advertisement:

Details: Tarnavskyi added that the senior leadership will make decisions about the areas of the front where these weapons will be used.

Quote: "The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front… This is very wrong. But they are very worried."

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

  • Earlier, the United States announced new military aid to support the Ukrainian army, which includes cluster munitions.
  • Washington's announcement drew criticism from non-governmental organisations and alarmed several European countries and Canada, as cluster munitions are considered more dangerous to civilians, and there is a convention that bans their use and storage.
  • Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine undertakes to use cluster munitions observing five principles, including not using them in cities and on the territory of Russia, as well as keeping records of damage zones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: