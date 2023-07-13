All Sections
Ukraine receives cluster munitions from USA – Ukrainian General

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 14:35
Cluster munitions. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, confirmed that Ukraine received cluster munitions from the USA.

Source: Tarnavskyi in an interview with CNN

Quote: "We just got them [cluster munitions – UP], we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield – CNN].

The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up that part of the terrain where it is possible to use this."

Details: Tarnavskyi added that the senior leadership will make decisions about the areas of the front where these weapons will be used.

Quote: "The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front… This is very wrong. But they are very worried."

Background: 

  • Earlier, the United States announced new military aid to support the Ukrainian army, which includes cluster munitions.
  • Washington's announcement drew criticism from non-governmental organisations and alarmed several European countries and Canada, as cluster munitions are considered more dangerous to civilians, and there is a convention that bans their use and storage.
  • Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine undertakes to use cluster munitions observing five principles, including not using them in cities and on the territory of Russia, as well as keeping records of damage zones.

