Ukraine will be looking for 4.5 million workers in next decade – Ukraine's Ministry of Economy

Ukraine will have to attract an additional 4.5 million workers to the labour market over the next ten years to carry out its post-war recovery.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: The report notes that Ukraine faced a labour shortage even before the full-scale invasion. However, now that over 6 million Ukrainians have been forced to go abroad, the labour situation in the country has become even more critical.

The Ministry of Economy estimates that over the next ten years, Ukraine will need to attract an additional 4.5 million employees to the labour market.

Quote: "The recovery of the labour market is not a legacy of victory but a path to victory. As the country approaches the post-war era of society's recovery, labour needs will only grow to meet economic recovery demands," the Ministry of Economy said.

Details: Ukraine is holding consultations with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on this issue.

"IOM and ILO plan to continue to support the Ministry of Economy in paving the way for labour market recovery to achieve key priorities," the Ministry of Economy said.

"We look forward to working closely together to help the state on its path to recovery and to shape a more promising future for Ukraine and its people. Economic recovery is paramount to this process," said IOM Chief of Mission Anh Nguyen.

The report suggests that this includes refreshing the labour market in Ukraine based on new economic realities.

"It is time to lay the foundations for a renewed labour market that will make the best use of people's knowledge, skills and abilities and offer them new economic opportunities, decent work and social protection. We reaffirm our readiness to support Ukraine's efforts in this direction," said ILO National Coordinator Serhii Savchuk.

Background: Last year, the Ministry of Economy developed a new draft law on labour. An analysis of the draft law suggests that if it is adopted, we will finally be able to get rid of the Soviet ideology of labour relations.

In April of this year, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a draft law to regulate the work of domestic workers. The essence of the document is to introduce the concept of "domestic work" into the legislation.

