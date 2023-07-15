Defence Forces hold back Russian offensive near Marinka – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russian offensive, in particular near Marinka, and are conducting a counteroffensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 15 July

Quote: "Tonight, the Russian Federation launched another attack against Ukraine, using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and anti-aircraft guided missiles. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified."

Details: During the past day, Russian occupiers struck the territory of Ukraine, using 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile. As a result of the successful combat work of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, 16 Shahed drones were destroyed.

In addition, the Russians carried out 50 airstrikes and launched 43 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian invaders still continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Heavy fighting is ongoing there. 32 combat clashes took place on these fronts during the day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike on Radkivka, Sumy Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, including Karpovychi and Kamin in Chernihiv Oblast; Bilokopytove, Malushyne and Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast; and Kozacha Lopan, Neskuchne, Morokhovets and Ternova in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defence. Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamianka, Kyslivka, Berestove and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives west of Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast and east of Novosadove in Donetsk Oblast. Russian invaders launched airstrikes in the areas of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Fedorivka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Berkhivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Stupochky and Dyliivka. More than 15 settlements were targeted by Russian artillery shelling, including Druzhba, Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Pivnichne and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Pervomaiske. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. At the same time, the Russians fired artillery at more than 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Keramik, Lastochkyne and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area in Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Makarivka, Novoukrainka, Blahodatne and Bohoiavlenka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Hrozove in Kherson Oblast. They deployed artillery to attack more than 25 settlements, including Vilne Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Antonivka, Tiahynka, Chornobaivka, Mykilske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts. They are gaining a foothold on the reached frontiers, inflicting artillery fire on identified Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces delivered 13 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel and one strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system during the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit Russian artillery in firing positions nine times during the day.

