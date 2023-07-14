All Sections
Ukraine's air defence troops destroy 16 out of 17 Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 08:09
Ukraine's air defence troops destroy 16 out of 17 Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine
On the night of 13-14 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 17 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones, 16 of which were downed by air defence systems.

Source: press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: From the evening of 13 July to 04:00 on 14 July 2023, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Sixteen Shahed drones were destroyed as a result of military operations in southern and eastern oblasts. Additionally, the sky defenders downed one reconnaissance UAV during the night and six more tactical UAVs were hit by the air defence systems during the previous day.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and air defence of other branches of Ukraine’s Defence Forces in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands Pivden (South) and Skhid (East) were involved.

The Air Forces noted that during the current and past days, the Air Force aircraft carried out up to 20 group airstrikes on the Russian occupiers.

