All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian officers are dissatisfied with Gerasimov and Shoigu – UK Defence Intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 09:42
Russian officers are dissatisfied with Gerasimov and Shoigu – UK Defence Intelligence
Gerasimov and Shoigu. photo: tv rain

UK Defence Intelligence reacted to the dismissal of Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army in Russia, who allegedly reported to the command about the difficult situation in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on 15 July, as European Pravda reported 

Details: The intelligence noted that the Russian Federation had regularly dismissed commanders since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, but the situation with Popov drew attention because he was dismissed for raising concerns, not for allegedly poor military results.

In a leaked video intended for his subordinates, Popov sharply criticised the leadership of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, saying that it is "hitting us from the rear, viciously beheading the Army at the most difficult and intense moment".

Advertisement:

Popov's comments highlight the serious disaffection that many officers are likely to have with the military's senior leadership, the intelligence said.

The intelligence adds that his complaints largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny.

Quote: "Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov."

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: This week, Russian Major General Ivan Popov, who goes under the name of Spartak, told his subordinate soldiers that he had been fired after releasing a report on the current problems in Russia's Armed Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: