Russian officers are dissatisfied with Gerasimov and Shoigu – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence reacted to the dismissal of Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army in Russia, who allegedly reported to the command about the difficult situation in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on 15 July, as European Pravda reported

Details: The intelligence noted that the Russian Federation had regularly dismissed commanders since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, but the situation with Popov drew attention because he was dismissed for raising concerns, not for allegedly poor military results.

In a leaked video intended for his subordinates, Popov sharply criticised the leadership of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, saying that it is "hitting us from the rear, viciously beheading the Army at the most difficult and intense moment".

Popov's comments highlight the serious disaffection that many officers are likely to have with the military's senior leadership, the intelligence said.

The intelligence adds that his complaints largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny.

Quote: "Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov."

Background: This week, Russian Major General Ivan Popov, who goes under the name of Spartak, told his subordinate soldiers that he had been fired after releasing a report on the current problems in Russia's Armed Forces.

