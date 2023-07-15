All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian officers are dissatisfied with Gerasimov and Shoigu – UK Defence Intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 09:42
Russian officers are dissatisfied with Gerasimov and Shoigu – UK Defence Intelligence
Gerasimov and Shoigu. photo: tv rain

UK Defence Intelligence reacted to the dismissal of Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army in Russia, who allegedly reported to the command about the difficult situation in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on 15 July, as European Pravda reported 

Details: The intelligence noted that the Russian Federation had regularly dismissed commanders since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, but the situation with Popov drew attention because he was dismissed for raising concerns, not for allegedly poor military results.

Advertisement:

In a leaked video intended for his subordinates, Popov sharply criticised the leadership of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, saying that it is "hitting us from the rear, viciously beheading the Army at the most difficult and intense moment".

Popov's comments highlight the serious disaffection that many officers are likely to have with the military's senior leadership, the intelligence said.

The intelligence adds that his complaints largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny.

Quote: "Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov."

Background: This week, Russian Major General Ivan Popov, who goes under the name of Spartak, told his subordinate soldiers that he had been fired after releasing a report on the current problems in Russia's Armed Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: