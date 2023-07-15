All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years

European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 22:54

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes Russia will remain a serious threat in the future and is most concerned about the risk of a direct clash with Russia, accidentally or otherwise.

Source: Wallace in an interview with The Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wallace stated his grave concern over the growing threat from China and its intentions towards Taiwan, as well as the threats from the global activities of terrorist organisations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Advertisement:

However, Wallace is most concerned about the threat of a military conflict with Russia, whether by accident or otherwise. He believes Russia remains a severe force even after its losses in Ukraine.

Quote: "If Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded…He's still got an air force and he's still got a navy — and we see his navy do quite aggressive manoeuvres… There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out," Ben Wallace pointed out, also noting that Russia still has nuclear weapons.

Details: He added that Putin was "not done yet" and would be looking for those responsible for his troubles and that Russia had already voiced speculation that the UK might have been involved in Prigozhin's rebellion.

Ben Wallace mentioned that Russia could potentially attack allies' underwater communications, which provide data and power.

"40 per cent of Europe's energy now comes from Norwegian gas fields. We had a clear identifiable vulnerability," the secretary stressed.

Background: In an interview, Wallace confirmed that he planned to step down during the next government reshuffle and will not run in the next election.

This week, Wallace made a statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, calling on Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for their military support instead of constantly asking for new weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side has always been grateful to the UK for its assistance.

Wallace then said that his words had been distorted. Meanwhile, Ukrainians have been posting massive amounts of gratitude in the comments section of the minister's Facebook post.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: