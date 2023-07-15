All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years

European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 22:54

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes Russia will remain a serious threat in the future and is most concerned about the risk of a direct clash with Russia, accidentally or otherwise.

Source: Wallace in an interview with The Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wallace stated his grave concern over the growing threat from China and its intentions towards Taiwan, as well as the threats from the global activities of terrorist organisations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS.

However, Wallace is most concerned about the threat of a military conflict with Russia, whether by accident or otherwise. He believes Russia remains a severe force even after its losses in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded…He's still got an air force and he's still got a navy — and we see his navy do quite aggressive manoeuvres… There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out," Ben Wallace pointed out, also noting that Russia still has nuclear weapons.

Details: He added that Putin was "not done yet" and would be looking for those responsible for his troubles and that Russia had already voiced speculation that the UK might have been involved in Prigozhin's rebellion.

Ben Wallace mentioned that Russia could potentially attack allies' underwater communications, which provide data and power.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

"40 per cent of Europe's energy now comes from Norwegian gas fields. We had a clear identifiable vulnerability," the secretary stressed.

Background: In an interview, Wallace confirmed that he planned to step down during the next government reshuffle and will not run in the next election.

This week, Wallace made a statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, calling on Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for their military support instead of constantly asking for new weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side has always been grateful to the UK for its assistance.

Wallace then said that his words had been distorted. Meanwhile, Ukrainians have been posting massive amounts of gratitude in the comments section of the minister's Facebook post.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
All News
Advertisement: