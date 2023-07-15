All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 July 2023, 23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
ANDRII KOSTIN, PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL'S OFFICE

Ukrainian courts have found more than 50 Russians guilty of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Over 300 people (Russians – ed.) have been identified and become suspects. These are not only identified potential Russian criminals but there is evidence that confirms that these people committed a particular crime.

Over 200 have been charged, meaning that we have completed the investigation, gathered sufficient evidence and submitted these files to the court.

Advertisement:

And more than 50 Russians have already been found guilty by Ukrainian courts."

Details: Kostin noted that some might say that 50 sentences are not too much; at the same time, international partners are surprised by such a large number of them and the fact that during the war, Ukraine not only records crimes but also investigates them and brings them to court.

Kostin added that although such trials are held in absentia, having the aggressor's guilt proven is essential for victims.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The Prosecutor General said that Ukraine, together with its partners, has been developing "strategic documents" on "how to investigate such cases in order to unify the practice".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
All News
Advertisement: