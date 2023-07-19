Explosions go on for several hours at Russian training ground in Crimea

FIRE AT A LANDFILL IN CRIMEA ON 19 JULY 2023, SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BY TASS

Explosions have been going on for about three hours at a military training ground in the Kirov district of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS; Sergey Aksyonov, Kremlin-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea

Details: The explosions at the military training ground in Crimea began before 07:00 and are still going on as of 10:40.

Aksyonov claimed that a "fire" had occurred at the landfill in the Kirov district and that the investigative authorities would establish its cause.

He announced the evacuation of residents from four settlements.

The Russian occupying authorities believe that the evacuation of Crimean residents due to the fire at the military training ground will not last longer than two days.

There is no information on damage to civilian infrastructure caused by the fire at the military training ground in Crimea.

Access to the scene in the Kirov district is blocked. Vehicles are advised to take a detour.

A headquarters has been set up in the village of Krynychky, not far from the village of Staryi Krym.

