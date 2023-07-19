All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group Chief loses support of Russians after mutiny; he could compete with Putin before

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:13
Wagner Group Chief loses support of Russians after mutiny; he could compete with Putin before

A Russian news agency, citing the independent social group Russian Field, has reported that before the rebellion in Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), had support among the population, and many Russians would have supported his candidacy for president. However, everything changed after two days of the mercenaries' uprising.

Source: The Insider

Quote: "Various sociological groups say that shortly before the 'uprising', Prigozhin was at the peak of his popularity.

Advertisement:

And he was ranked second only to Putin as a candidate for the next president among those respondents who agreed to talk to sociologists.

However, he lost all his support after the coup, and both Putin and Shoigu [the Russian Defence Minister] suffered reputational damage along with him."

Details: The independent social group Russian Field conducted a telephone survey in May 2023 to find out what the preferred candidate for the next president of Russia was.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came first among those who responded, followed by Prigozhin, who came in second for the first time in the survey’s history. A total of 2% of Russians were ready to vote for him.

Meanwhile, back in February, almost 15% of respondents knew nothing about Prigozhin at all.

Sociologists noted that this is a particularly high ranking since no other federal politician has ever had such a level of support.

Before the start of the mutiny (16-19 June), Russian Field once again assessed the attitudes of Russians towards the so-called "special military operation" [the name the Russia propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] and leading Russian politicians, adding Prigozhin to the survey.

Almost half of those surveyed said they approved of the mercenary leader's activities. Based on the results of that poll, support for Prigozhin's activities increased from 41% to 55% compared to February.

Russian Field launched a new poll on 23 June, immediately after the start of the rebellion, to determine the instantaneous change in attitudes towards "Putin’s Chef" [Prigozhin is called "Putin's chef" since he owns restaurants and catering companies providing services for the Kremlin].

Following the events of 23-24 June, attitudes towards Prigozhin have deteriorated sharply, but 29% of respondents still support his actions.

Prior to the rebellion, only slightly more than 50% of respondents knew about the conflict between Prigozhin and the Russian MoD, with 45% siding with Prigozhin and only 12%  with the Russian MoD.

After the rebellion, the situation "flipped", as now 41% of respondents said that they were closer to the position of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the conflict, and 20% remained on Prigozhin’s side.

The latest June poll indicated that 20% of respondents believe that the Wagner PMC had a chance to stage a military coup, and two-thirds of respondents said they were satisfied with the outcome of the conflict.

Background: The Wagner Group fought in Ukraine, most actively in Bakhmut, but they withdrew to field camps in late spring.

On 24 June, the Wagner PMC launched an armed rebellion in Russia due to a conflict with the Russian military command, but in the evening of that day, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were heading back to their field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in Russia was closed, and he was supposed to "go to Belarus".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: