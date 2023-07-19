All Sections
Zelenskyy: We are stepping up port defence; Russia targets grain deal infrastructure

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:43
Zelenskyy: We are stepping up port defence; Russia targets grain deal infrastructure
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure on the night of 18-19 July, adding that he has instructed the military to step up the protection of people and port infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The President said he was informed about the overnight Russian attacks on Odesa, Zhytomyr and other oblasts during the morning conference call. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on the aftermath of the strikes. There were also reports from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Mykola Oleshchuk, the Ukrainian Air Force Commander.

Quote: "Russian terrorists have deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life.

... The military has been ordered to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure, and the Foreign Ministry has been tasked with intensifying contacts with partners to increase pressure on the terrorist state and ensure the continuation of regular exports of Ukrainian grain."

Background: On early 19 July, the Russian forces aimed Oniks and Kh-22 cruise missiles on the port and critical infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, hitting a grain and oil terminal, damaging storage tanks and loading equipment, and causing a fire.

Advertisement: