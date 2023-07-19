All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: We are stepping up port defence; Russia targets grain deal infrastructure

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:43
Zelenskyy: We are stepping up port defence; Russia targets grain deal infrastructure
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure on the night of 18-19 July, adding that he has instructed the military to step up the protection of people and port infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The President said he was informed about the overnight Russian attacks on Odesa, Zhytomyr and other oblasts during the morning conference call. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on the aftermath of the strikes. There were also reports from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Mykola Oleshchuk, the Ukrainian Air Force Commander.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian terrorists have deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life.

... The military has been ordered to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure, and the Foreign Ministry has been tasked with intensifying contacts with partners to increase pressure on the terrorist state and ensure the continuation of regular exports of Ukrainian grain."

Background: On early 19 July, the Russian forces aimed Oniks and Kh-22 cruise missiles on the port and critical infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, hitting a grain and oil terminal, damaging storage tanks and loading equipment, and causing a fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: