Wagnerites in Belarus pose increased threat of hybrid war – Latvian resident

The presence of Wagner Group mercenaries in Belarus increases the risk of using hybrid warfare methods.

Source: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs during a visit to Lithuania, European Pravda reports, referring to Delfi

Quote: "We cannot rule out some hybrid war scenario, such as an attempt to use migration as a weapon, and we know that both our countries, Latvia and Lithuania, are suffering from attempts by the (Belarusian dictator Alexander) Lukashenko's regime to use migration as a weapon. Therefore, there will be attempts to introduce mercenaries and also use them in this hybrid war. All these scenarios must be taken into account," Rinkēvičs said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

He called for taking seriously the latest information about the transfer of mercenaries and their arrival in Belarus and preparing for different scenarios.

At the same time, Rinkēvičs admitted that he has no evidence of a specific threat that could be caused by the transfer of the Wagnerites to Belarus.

Gitanas Nausėda pointed out that the purpose of the Wagnerites' stay in Belarus may change.

Quote: "We often talk about whether they can be moved in one direction or another. This is not important because plans can change at any moment, and the very fact that these groups are so close to our borders, the borders of Latvia and Lithuania, creates additional danger," the Lithuanian president emphasised.

He stated that as the number of mercenaries in Belarus increases, Lithuania will take additional security measures.

Background: On 14 July, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported on the presence of the mercenaries of the Wagner Group on the territory of the country, stating that they are training territorial troops.

According to the Lithuanian Defence Minister, the Wagner Group arrived in Belarus unarmed.

