Belarusian Defence Ministry claims Wagnerites already training their military

The mercenaries of the Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, have begun training the territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Quote: "Training is being held with units of the territorial troops near Asipovičy. The conscripts are mastering the skills of moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, gaining knowledge of engineering training and tactical medicine."

Details: It is reported that Wagner Group fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines.

"The experience gained by the conscripts from the Wagner Group will make a substantial contribution to the country's military security," the ministry said.

Background:

By agreement with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after the coup in Russia, Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was to go to Belarus with some of his mercenaries.

On 6 July, Lukashenko said that the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, if deployed in Belarus, could be used to defend the country.

