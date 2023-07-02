All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


West should give up the illusion that Russia will survive in its current form – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 20:36
West should give up the illusion that Russia will survive in its current form – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the West should give up the illusion that Russia will continue to exist in its current form.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Bild, a German media outlet

Quote: "Russia will be fragmented, and the world must prepare for this."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, the West should abandon the illusion that Russia will remain in its current form. The Kremlin "cannot control such a large territory, it does not have the ability to do so," Danilov said.

Danilov has said that the Wagner Group’s mutiny has shown that "Russia is not a state". "The West must understand that Russia is fragmented and there is no force that can hold it together," he added.

Danilov has said that during the Wagner mercenaries' rebellion, Ukraine analysed how the Russian regions had dealt with it.

Quote: "We have an analysis of how the regions reacted during Prigozhin's rebellion. I can say that based on these analyses, we are able to state what Russia will look like after the collapse... Tatarstan will be separate, Dagestan will be a separate country that has nothing to do with Russia. These are colonies of the Russian Federation."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: