West should give up the illusion that Russia will survive in its current form – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 20:36
West should give up the illusion that Russia will survive in its current form – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the West should give up the illusion that Russia will continue to exist in its current form.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Bild, a German media outlet

Quote: "Russia will be fragmented, and the world must prepare for this."

Details: According to him, the West should abandon the illusion that Russia will remain in its current form. The Kremlin "cannot control such a large territory, it does not have the ability to do so," Danilov said.

Danilov has said that the Wagner Group’s mutiny has shown that "Russia is not a state". "The West must understand that Russia is fragmented and there is no force that can hold it together," he added.

Danilov has said that during the Wagner mercenaries' rebellion, Ukraine analysed how the Russian regions had dealt with it.

Quote: "We have an analysis of how the regions reacted during Prigozhin's rebellion. I can say that based on these analyses, we are able to state what Russia will look like after the collapse... Tatarstan will be separate, Dagestan will be a separate country that has nothing to do with Russia. These are colonies of the Russian Federation."

