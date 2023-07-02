All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 21:20
Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres

Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has suspended the operation of regional mercenary recruitment centres in Russia for a month.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe referring to Wagner’s Telegram-channel

Quote: "Due to the temporary non-participation of the Wagner PMC in the special military operation [that is how Russian authorities call the war in Ukraine – ed.] and relocation to the Republic of Belarus, we are temporarily suspending the work of regional recruitment centres of the Wagner PMC for a period of one month."

Details: At the same time, call centres for employment in the Wagner PMC continue to operate. They do not specify what positions are open.

Advertisement:

According to Novaya Gazeta Europe’s estimates, as of 30 June, at least 21 recruitment centres in 20 Russian cities were recruiting for the Wagner PMC; it is more than half of all recruitment centres that have ever admitted their connection to the Wagner PMC.

Background: On 30 June, BBC reported that the Wagner PMC continued to recruit fighters for the war in Ukraine across Russia, despite the failed rebellion attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: