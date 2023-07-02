Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres

Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has suspended the operation of regional mercenary recruitment centres in Russia for a month.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe referring to Wagner’s Telegram-channel

Quote: "Due to the temporary non-participation of the Wagner PMC in the special military operation [that is how Russian authorities call the war in Ukraine – ed.] and relocation to the Republic of Belarus, we are temporarily suspending the work of regional recruitment centres of the Wagner PMC for a period of one month."

Details: At the same time, call centres for employment in the Wagner PMC continue to operate. They do not specify what positions are open.

According to Novaya Gazeta Europe’s estimates, as of 30 June, at least 21 recruitment centres in 20 Russian cities were recruiting for the Wagner PMC; it is more than half of all recruitment centres that have ever admitted their connection to the Wagner PMC.

Background: On 30 June, BBC reported that the Wagner PMC continued to recruit fighters for the war in Ukraine across Russia, despite the failed rebellion attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

