All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 21:20
Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres

Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has suspended the operation of regional mercenary recruitment centres in Russia for a month.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe referring to Wagner’s Telegram-channel

Quote: "Due to the temporary non-participation of the Wagner PMC in the special military operation [that is how Russian authorities call the war in Ukraine – ed.] and relocation to the Republic of Belarus, we are temporarily suspending the work of regional recruitment centres of the Wagner PMC for a period of one month."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, call centres for employment in the Wagner PMC continue to operate. They do not specify what positions are open.

According to Novaya Gazeta Europe’s estimates, as of 30 June, at least 21 recruitment centres in 20 Russian cities were recruiting for the Wagner PMC; it is more than half of all recruitment centres that have ever admitted their connection to the Wagner PMC.

Background: On 30 June, BBC reported that the Wagner PMC continued to recruit fighters for the war in Ukraine across Russia, despite the failed rebellion attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: